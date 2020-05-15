Nanny star spouts 5G virus conspiracy

The flashy girl from Flushing has thrown her support behind one of the most popular yet puzzling conspiracies surrounding COVID-19 - that 5G technology is behind the spread of the deadly virus.

And in a step further, Fran Drescher has taken to arguing with fans who disagree with the claims often spouted by anti-lockdown protesters.

Making her stance known in a disjointed Instagram caption, the star expressed her disbelief over the public advertisement of 5G technology.

She went on to suggest the technology is a threat to public health and harmful to nature.

"I can't believe all the commercials for 5G," she wrote.

"Gr8 4cancer, harming birds, bees & mor viruses like Corona. Dial it bac. Keep it simple (sic)."

She continued: "B a mindFUL consumer the @cancerschmancer way. Make what you buy ur vote & what u don't buy ur PROTEST. We can do this God is speaking. Let's LISTEN (sic)."

Drescher - who is a cancer survivor - tagged the account for the Cancer Schmancer Movement, her non-profit organisation which "helps you connect the dots between your lifestyle & your health so you can prevent or even reverse dis-ease (sic)."

Drescher was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000. Picture: Getty Images

The same statement was shared on Twitter, triggering an avalanche of criticism and calls for her to remove the post.

Instead, Drescher responded by arguing with her critics.

"Damn it. Never meet your heroes," one follower wrote.

"Surely after years of portraying a Nanny some good sense rubbed off … Get off the bleach," another rather harshly chimed in, while one more wondered: "Was this account hacked?"

Responding to the backlash, Drescher said in one tweet: "If you are addicted to Bluetooth, microwave ovens, cordless phones and 5G, be my guest. Time will tell who in the end suffers."

And when users asked for evidence, Drescher linked to the homepage of a an anti-vax alternative medicine website, but misspelled the URL.

Not a conspiracy. Basic science. We R in perfect harmony w the earth’s energy & disharmony w man made electromagnetic fields. While we r in a pandmic u still r a denier tat emf’s impact r health. But u r entirled 2 ur opinion. & if internet spped if your thing u go 4 it! Not me. https://t.co/LiriY40vL4 — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 13, 2020

The actress baffled Australian viewers last month after a bizarre appearance on morning show Today which left hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon desperately stifling laughter as she delivered an almost five-minute uninterrupted monologue.

The chat was touted as an opportunity for the actress to speak out against "capitalist America" amid the coronavirus pandemic, but quickly became a detailed rundown of her current day-to-day situation living alone in her Malibu mansion.

Fran Drescher gave a five-minute monologue on Today last month. Picture: Today/Channel 9

At one point, Stefanovic tried to jump in with a second question, but Drescher was on a roll.

Throughout her wide-ranging diatribe, Drescher offered up personal insights on avoiding coronavirus (including taking vitamin C) and the US health system, and threw in some plugs for her foundation, Cancer Schmancer, leaving Langdon and Stefanovic barely able to contain their giggles.

Originally published as Nanny star spouts 5G virus conspiracy

We are of the earth. We are in harmony w the earth. Don’t believe that rediculous propaganda. Its greed driven. But if you are addicted to blue tooth, microwave ovens, cordless phoness and 5G be my guest. Time will tell who in the end suffers... https://t.co/ReOxDTzlHH — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 13, 2020