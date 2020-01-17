Naomi Campbell dragged into Prince Andrew sex scandal

A witness who alleged she “very clearly” saw Prince Andrew in Tramp nightclub with Australian based woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre has been interviewed “multiple times”. The London woman has been working with United States based lawyers to gather evidence of her night at the club in 2001, which will be key to any potential questioning of the Duke of York.

AUSTRALIAN-based woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre has taken aim at Naomi Campbell, claiming the supermodel attended the same parties in the past as she did with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The Cairns mother of three, who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, posted a picture of her purportedly with Campbell at a party.

She also hit out at alleged enabler Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of Prince Andrew who would help find young girls for Epstein to abuse on his private island.

"You saw me at your parties, you saw me in Epstein's homes, you saw me on the plane, you saw me get my haircut, you saw me on the streets, you watched me be abused. You saw me! #Awareness #Justice #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffreyEpstein #NaomiCampbell #PrinceAndrew," Ms Roberts wrote on Twitter.

You saw me at your parties, you saw me in Epstein’s homes, you saw me on the plane, you saw me get my haircut, you saw me on the streets, you watched me be abused. You saw me! 🦋#Awareness #Justice #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffreyEpstein #NaomiCampbell #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/5TNWvG1eAA — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) January 16, 2020

There is no suggestion the supermodel or her guests knew who Ms Roberts was - nor had any knowledge of Epstein's behaviour or witnessed the actual abuse.

Campbell's representatives denied that she was close to Epstein, who was found hanged in a New York jail in August.

She claimed that she had been invited to a birthday party by her then boyfriend Flavio Briatore, according to The Sun.

Ms Roberts Giuffre, 36, has claimed Epstein forced her to have sex with the Duke of York three times, which he has denied.

Meanwhile, fresh speculation has arisen over the cause of Epstein's death.

In a video clip provided to the New York Post from a Dr. Oz special set to air today, New York City medical examiner Dr Michael Baden said there are signs that suggest Epstein was murdered.

Among them are the burst capillaries and the fact that Epstein's lower extremities were pale and not purple or bluish, the New York Post reports.

ANDREW 'TO BE STRIPPED OF SECURITY DETAIL'



Prince Andrew has been warned he may be stripped of his security team after a British Government review, in the latest instalment of his fall from grace.

The Duke of York, 59, who was forced into early retirement because of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, now faces life without around-the-clock security.

The UK Home Office, which deals with the security of the royal family, was considering pulling Prince Andrew's expensive security team.

A now infamous photo shows Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts (centre) with Ghislaine Maxwell to the right.

Scotland Yard did a review at the Home Office's instructions and "conclusions have been reached and recommendations made", according to the London Evening Standard newspaper.

Now the final decision is in the hands of Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Any move on Prince Andrew's team would also have implications for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they plan to step back from full-time royal duties.

The overall royal security bill tops almost £100 million ($A189 million) each year.

Prince Andrew's security bill alone comes to about $A450,000 a year.

A source told the Evening Standard: "A review was ordered into the protection of HRH The Duke of York once it was announced he was stepping down from royal duties in November.

Those in charge of royal security cannot write a blank cheque for anyone who does not have a public role for the foreseeable future. Round the clock armed protection is very expensive."

Pictures have emerged of the former US President Bill Clinton on-board Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. Picture: AP

Prince Andrew has been exiled from the family over the Epstein family.

He was photographed with his arm around Ms Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17.

She claims Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was underage.

The Duke denied her claims in a BBC interview, saying he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night in question.

However his interview was a train wreck and Prince Charles pulled the trigger, forcing him to step down to prevent more embarrassment.

Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail In August while awaiting new child sex charges, remains under FBI investigation.

Prince Andrew may be called to give evidence about what he knew of his friend's activities.

Originally published as Top model dragged into Prince Andrew sex scandal