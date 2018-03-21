NAPLAN 2017: CVAS top of the class

NAPLAN results may be just a snapshot in time according to Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates, but he's still very proud of what the school has achieved.

"We do look at those results, and look to improve on those results," he said.

"But it's all about incremental improvement. If we rest on our laurels we crash and burn, but if we improve the students benefit from that."

The school has one of the numerically highest set of NAPLAN results right across the year ranges.

In the primary years, of the 10 topics, the school is above not only the average for schools of similar socio-economic advantage (SEA), but above the national average for seven topics.

Their Year 9 results show above national average results across all five topic areas.

Mr Oates said that a literacy and numeracy action plan which was facilitated by the independent schools of NSW association was showing dividends across the school.

"They are physically training us to be a better teachers. Sometimes it's hard that you know you're a good teacher, but they want you to do it in a different way," he said.

"This is data drive and it's proven to be better for students. We test the students at the start and the end of the year and the results speak for themselves.

"We're already starting to see it drift into the secondary school, and in that secondary focus we look at every assessment task with a literacy and numeracy focus so when it comes to NAPLAN it's just an extension of work already done."

Mr Oates said the good scores were a testament to the partnership the school had between good teaching, good student attitude and parental support.

"When you combine the three... it produces good results. It's rather reassuring that we're heading in the right direction," he said.

"We have smaller classes which makes a difference. Even though we have a wide spectrum of ability, I don't think students can slip the cracks so easily.

"You know each student and you can't be a passive learner."

Other standout results from around the Clarence Valley came from Yamba Public School, whose Year 5 results were all above the national average, and significantly above the average of schools with a similar SEA score.

Across the board, Clarence Year 5 students across the valley performed well in Grammar, with all but six schools scoring above the SEA average for the subject.

In secondary schools, Maclean High and South Grafton High scored above its SEA average across all five topics in Year 7 and 9, while South Grafton High scored above its SEA average in all areas in Year 7.

