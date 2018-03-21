NAPLAN 2017: Find out how your school performed Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

THE results of last year's NAPLAN tests have been released by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority and are available via the MySchools website.

While the individual data is shown for each school and its subjects, it is a laborious task to click through each school's page to compare results.

The Daily Examiner has done its research over the past week and extracted the data for every local school where test results were available and compiled them into one table for easy comparison.

As well as recording each year group's raw score, we have calculated how far above or below the national average each school sits, as well as comparing it to the average score of schools with a similar Index of Community Socio-Educational Advantage score.

This index was created to enable meaningful comparisons of NAPLAN test achievement by students in Australian schools.

Also collated were the growth figures from applicable schools showing how students who sat the NAPLAN test at the same school progressed over a two-year gap.

Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority chief executive Rob Randall said the NAPLAN test the authority administered was used by government, education authorities and schools in meeting goals in literacy and numeracy.

"As children progress, it's important that checks are made along the way to see how well they are learning the skills of reading, writing and mathematics," he said.

"NAPLAN lets us see how we are going at a student, school and national level in the fundamentally important areas of literacy and numeracy."

NAPLAN DATA

