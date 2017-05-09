NAPLAN changes explained as students start exams

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

SITTING down for the first NAPLAN test took on a new meaning this year for the Far North Coast's 3800 students in Year 9 with changes to how the standardised test could impact their future.

Now, students will need to demonstrate a minimum literacy and numeracy standard in order to obtain their HSC. Students must reach a minimum of band eight in order to qualify for the HSC.

However this does not mean they will be excluded from HSC exams. Students who reach year 12 without passing the minimum standards test will receive a Record of School Achievement, and have up to five years to reach band eight and then they will receive their HSC.

Students who do not meet the minimum standard will still be able to apply to university because the HSC is not a requirement of an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR).

According to the NSW Education Standard Authority (NESA), students will have multiple chances to make up their mark between Year 9 and when they complete the HSC.

There will be online literacy and numeracy tests available for students to sit twice in year 10, 11 and 12, and up to five years following the HSC.

From 2018, NESA plans to investigate options for students to access online tests after they complete year 12.

According to NESA the minimum standard will help ensure parents, further education and training providers, businesses and employers are assured that students have everyday literacy and numeracy skills required for life after school.

NESA said evidence from Western Australia, where a minimum standard was introduced, indicates that there was a significant improvement in students' literacy and numeracy skills, an increased proportion of students in the top two NAPLAN achievement bands and improved the value of their year 12 credentials.

There will be help available for students who are at risk of not meeting the expected literacy and numeracy benchmarks and will have additional support provided to them.

Teachers and schools will be responsible for determining the best way to support students at risk of not meeting minimum standards.