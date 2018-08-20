Narrow escape as fallen tree shuts highway

The fire near the Pacific Highway at Tyndale was captured by BeatM Multi Media.

Beat Mueller

IT COULD HAVE been much worse.

On Sunday, when a gust of wind pushed a dead tree into power lines and across the highway towards the Tyndale Roadhouse.

Tyndale grass fire: FOOTAGE: Beat Mueller

With a petrol station so close to the fire, Grafton, Sawtell, Maclean Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Brigade team members were under the pump to contain the fire and remove the tree and power lines from the highway.

The Pacific Highway was closed for about 40 minutes while firefighters and Essential Energy personnel dealt with the situation.

It is understood a grass fire broke out due to the incident, burning along Sheehy's Lane, Tyndale.