Nash up for Fred Hollows accolade

BIG THANK YOU: Reef Crofton (left) and Navah (right) give their older brother Nash a big hug to thank him for all his help which has earned him a nomination for a Fred Hollows Award.

WHEN classmates need a bit of help with their schoolwork or something needs to be done around the house, Nash Crofton doesn't wait to be asked before getting stuck in to do what needs to be done.

This selfless attitude and willingness to help others has earned the 11-year-old a nomination for the Fred Hollows Humanity Award.

The award recognises Year 6 students who demonstrate compassion, integrity and kindness towards others, and Nash, who is a school captain at St Joseph's Primary School Maclean, said he liked to help wherever he could.

"It was a surprise to me when I was told I got nominated for the award," he said.

"If someone needs help or something like that I help them. I've been helping my classmates and my family.

"If my classmates need help with their work and I've already done mine I help them out. I also help my family if my brother or sister needs help with their homework too.

"It feels good to help people. I like it."

After completing a few assignments at school on the work and life of Fred Hollows, Nash said he was proud to be nominated for the award bearing his name.

"Fred Hollows was a really kind and caring person who did people's eye surgery for free, and most of the time he went to poor countries," he said.

"He did a lot of good work, so it's really exciting to be nominated for this award."

Nash was nominated by his teacher's assistant Sophie Bultitude for the support, compassion and kindness he shows others.

"He is understanding and patient with others in need and is very proactive in helping others. Nash is not afraid to stand up for what he knows is right," she said.

Nash will be recognised at a presentation ceremony in Sydney later in the year.

At this ceremony, a NSW Junior Ambassador will be recognised and will be able to extend their humanity by allocating $5000, donated by the award's charity partner Specsavers, to one of the Foundation's programs to end avoidable blindness.