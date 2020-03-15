Nathan earns a North Coast call-up

MAKING THE GRADE: Gulmarrad student and star cricketer Nathan Bell bowled over selectors to be picked in the North Coast team for the NSW PSSA carnival in Bathurst later this year.

CRICKET: Talented junior Nathan Bell bowled over the selectors at the PSSA North Coast Regional selection trials in Coffs Harbour last week to be named in the North Coast team that will take on the NSW PSSA carnival in Bathurst in October.

Competing against 48 boys who had travelled from Kempsey to the Queensland border, the Gulmarrad Public School student and Harwood Cricket Club junior was the only player from the Lower Clarence to be selected.

A talented all-rounder with a bat and ball Nathan took wickets and clocked up the runs to show that he meant business.

His natural talent and versatility shone through but what really made the selectors sit up and take notice was his on field behaviour, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Mum Wendy said the whole family was thrilled with Nathan’s efforts, and proud to have the opportunity to take on some of the state’s best junior cricketers at the State PSSA carnival where the NSW State Representative side will be selected.

“It’s great to see him do so well and we’re all really looking forward to heading to Bathurst,” she said.