Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING THE GRADE: Gulmarrad student and star cricketer Nathan Bell bowled over selectors to be picked in the North Coast team for the NSW PSSA carnival in Bathurst later this year.
MAKING THE GRADE: Gulmarrad student and star cricketer Nathan Bell bowled over selectors to be picked in the North Coast team for the NSW PSSA carnival in Bathurst later this year.
Cricket

Nathan earns a North Coast call-up

Jarrard Potter
15th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Talented junior Nathan Bell bowled over the selectors at the PSSA North Coast Regional selection trials in Coffs Harbour last week to be named in the North Coast team that will take on the NSW PSSA carnival in Bathurst in October.

Competing against 48 boys who had travelled from Kempsey to the Queensland border, the Gulmarrad Public School student and Harwood Cricket Club junior was the only player from the Lower Clarence to be selected.

A talented all-rounder with a bat and ball Nathan took wickets and clocked up the runs to show that he meant business.

His natural talent and versatility shone through but what really made the selectors sit up and take notice was his on field behaviour, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Mum Wendy said the whole family was thrilled with Nathan’s efforts, and proud to have the opportunity to take on some of the state’s best junior cricketers at the State PSSA carnival where the NSW State Representative side will be selected.

“It’s great to see him do so well and we’re all really looking forward to heading to Bathurst,” she said.

clarence cricket gulmarrad public school lower clarence cricket pssa cricket school sports
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

        Sport There have been two close finishes in the North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans Country Championship matches played in Coffs Harbour.

        Finals action gets underway for CRCA Premier League

        premium_icon Finals action gets underway for CRCA Premier League

        Cricket Tucabia-Copmanhurst and South Services to fight out for spot in grand final.

        Annabel's brave shave inspires others to make the cut

        premium_icon Annabel's brave shave inspires others to make the cut

        Community 11-year-old Annabel Dungey raises thousands to fight blood cancer

        Hussler for the Yamba Cup

        premium_icon Hussler for the Yamba Cup

        Horses Running on his home track in the best form of his career, Midweek Hussler is among...