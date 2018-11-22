Menu
CONNECTING WITH LOCALS: Jerrod Henderson from Esperanza Pork at the Yamba Farmers & Producers Market for National Agricultural Day.
National Ag Day celebrated in style

IT WAS a bustle of atmosphere at the Yamba Farmers & Producers Market for National Ag Day.

The markets collaborated with the Clarence Valley Food Inc and and featured more than 50 stalls full of produce, plants, services, native food and more.

Locals and tourists alike filled up their baskets and totes with Clarence Valley and other regional produce.

The consumers connected with the farmers to learn about the food they were going to consume, with local restaurants also stocking up for the week ahead.

