National apology for victims of child sex abuse

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addresses the Seniors Forum at the Sandstone Point Hotel alongside LNP Candidate for Longman, Trevor Ruthenberg, in Brisbane, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull will deliver a national apology to the survivors, victims and families of institutional child sexual abuse on October 22.

The Federal Government today revealed its formal response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse's final report released in December.

Mr Turnbull said 104 of the Royal Commission's 122 recommendations directed wholly or partly at the Commonwealth have been accepted.

The remaining 18 recommendations, which generally require coordination with state or local authorities, require more work but haven't been rejected.

In total the Royal Commission delivered 409 recommendations and 84 related to a redress scheme.

It is hoped a national redress scheme will be up and running by July 1 after the Western Australian government agreed to participate. The maximum payment will be $150,000, lower than the $200,000 the royal recommendations but the average payment will be higher than recommended.

A national office for child safety is also expected to commence from July 1 to progress a national framework for child safety and develop principles for child-safe organisations.