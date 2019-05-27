National BMX title for Marsh

Tahlia Marsh punches the air as she takes out the 15-16 years girls cruiser national championship.

TAHLIA MARSH has flown through the air of some far-flung countries chasing BMX titles, but she punched the air in Shepparton last week after claiming a new one.

National champion.

Marsh won the 15-16 year girls cruiser division, and was narrowly beaten for the national title in the 16 girls BMX.

"It feels awesome, it's my first time as champion, and in the cruiser I just got out as fast as I could and rode in front the whole way,” she said.

Marsh had qualified second for the cruiser, and first into the BMX final, giving her prime choice of gates, and said the decisions everywhere on the track were vital to placings.

"BMX racing can be changed in a split second,” she said. "One wrong decision can put you from first to last.

"It can be pretty brutal like that.”

Tahlia Marsh waits at the gate in the qualifying round of the 15-16 cruiser qualifiers, which she went onto win the national title in. Bruce Morris

Marsh's performance headlined the Clarence Valley club's rampage through the Australian event, with all of their cruiser riders bringing home national plates.

Glen Swain won the 30-34 cruiser mens, and came second in the 30-34 mens title, while Kelly Lewis won second placings in the 35-39 cruiser and BMX title.

Marsh will head to the world titles, to be held in Belgium, alongside Swain and eight-year-old Kai McGregor, an amazing representation from such a small club, and she said that she often felt the pressure that her world ranked plates brought.

"People see the world plate when I'm in the backstage areas ask what age group I'm riding,” she said. "And I'm always aware there's a bit of pressure to live up to because of the plate.

"But I always just put my head down and know I'm going to go out and do my best.”

"I want to say thanks so much to my fellow Clarence Valley riders for the awesome week we had together, and the ongoing support they gave me.

"To everyone back home who watched the racing live and sent me messages, a massive thanks goes to you guys.

Other results

Clarence Valley BMX Club members who won national plates on cruiser day.

Club president Marnie Fowler had to race in the 17-24 cruiser women, but that didn't stop her determination to get into the final, and that she did, coming away with a 6th. Marnie also raced in the 30+ Masters and overall finished 9th place.

Harley Fowler and Kai McGregor racing in a massive class in the 8 boys with 47 riders, they rode awesome, Harley finished 12th overall, and unfortunately Kai slipped his pedal while winning his quarter final, which was enough to put him into 5th position and end his day. He finished 20th overall.

Darcy Fowler once again raced his heart out in the 11 boys and finished 36th overall.

Clarence Valley's BMX little stars, Sophia Swain (5) and Asher McGregor (4) raced with 100% effort and determination in the sprockets class, finishing there hard day of racing with a sprocket party filled with lots of fun.

Trivia Night

The Clarence Valley BMX Club will hold a trivia night to help with costs to send their three-strong team to the world titles in Belgium in July.

Teams of 8 - with tables $200 per team and nominations forms fromt he GDSC, the night will held on Saturday June 15.

There are lots of prizes to be won, and you can help the riders go on to the trip of a lifetime.