NATIONAL CALL-UP: Grafton trio to represent green and gold

TALENTED BUNCH: Ashleigh Ensbey (left) and Rhys Cropper (right) have won Australian selection, along with Tyler Gaddes (not pictured). Adam Hourigan

HOCKEY: Grafton has long been known for producing talented young hockey stars and that reputation is well and truly alive after Ashliegh Ensbey, Rhys Cropper and Tyler Gaddes were selected in Australian All Schools sides this week.

Ensbey's New South Wales side came away with a gold medal against Queensland at the All Schools National Championships in Newcastle on Tuesday, while Gaddes and Cropper earned bronze medals.

Ashleigh's mother Kelly Ensbey was excited for her daughter's latest achievement in 2019.

"She's had a massive year,” Kelly said.

"Ash getting into the Aussie team is amazing and it's great for the two other boys from Grafton as well.”

HOCKEYROO IN THE MAKING: Tyler Gaddes with the ball during the Barbs v Ballina game last year. Shirleyanne Clara Thompson

While Gaddes has represented Australia before, the national selection is both Cropper and Ensbey's first.

"I'm very proud of her, she's been making NSW sides since Year 6 so it's exciting for her to go to the next level,” Kelly said.

Kelly was in Newcastle cheering her daughters Ashleigh and Mackenna on but had a difficult time trying to watch all of the Grafton stars competing over different levels.

"We had a really good contingent, I was trying to go from one field to another to try and see them all,” she said.

Along with her daughters and the selected boys, Tyler McGarvie, Riley Power, Breah Fischer were all competing down south in New South Wales' first and second string sides.

"Grafton is like a hockey nursery, they just keep producing,” Kelly said.

The terrific trio in green and gold will be excited to pull on their national colours when the chance arises.

There was the possibility of a tour to South Africa being organised for next year but the plans are stalled.

A number of Clarence Valley juniors will head to Melbourne for the PSSA titles taking place from August 18.