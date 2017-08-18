24°
Sport

National media picks up story of young soccer player

Tim Howard
| 18th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Marc Stillhard high fives an opposition coach as he leaves the field after a game of football with the Yamba under-14 team.
Marc Stillhard high fives an opposition coach as he leaves the field after a game of football with the Yamba under-14 team.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE controversy around allowing a young Down syndrome footballer to play as a 12th player in his under-14 team has reached national media.

The Daily Examiner has learnt the local governing body, North Coast Football and the national body, the Football Federation of Australia, were holding talks yesterday afternoon to respond to the situation.

It is understood the meeting came in response to national media picking up the story.

For two years Marc Stillhard, 16, from Yamba, has played with the town's under-14 soccer team as a 12th player on the field.

The arrangement, despite being against a football rule limiting teams to 11 players, has been accepted by all the teams in the competition.

Marc's mother, Enid Reichler-Stillhard, said every team in the competition had agreed to the arrangement until last weekend, when someone from a rival team made a complaint to NCF.

It responded with a release on its Facebook page stipulating in future all games in the competition must be between teams with 11 players a side.

The body had given Marc permission to play down two grades and had apparently turned a blind eye to the team fielding 12 players.

But NCF said its hand was forced when the complaint came in, as football rules were strict about limiting the number of players to 11.

National newspaper columnist Peter FitzSimons featured Marc's cricketing exploits in a column in 2015 and when this latest furore erupted, went into bat for him again.

"Marc has been a beloved figure, who has learnt as much from the kids around him, as they have learnt from him,” Mr FitzSimons wrote.

"It has been wonderful for Marc and his family, great for the Yamba team who love to play with him, and make sure he gets to kick the ball, and the opposing teams in the Clarence Valley have respected the situation, and Marc, not taking advantage of his position in the team.

"I respectfully submit that you are making the wrong decision and should reconsider. This is kids' sport. This is about fun, about inclusion, about humanity. It may or may not be that Marc's inclusion affects the outcome of the game one way or another, but, who gives a flying frock?”

Cricketing great Adam Gilchrist has also thrown his support behind Marc via Twitter, calling on NCF to allow Marc to play.

Marc's Yamba under-14s are due to take on the Westlawn Tigers in Grafton tomorrow with the Tigers willing to allow Marc on the pitch as a 12th player, as long as it does not provoke a backlash from NCF.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Liberty for all children at Jacaranda Park

Liberty for all children at Jacaranda Park

All-abilities playground to set the standard for parks in the Clarence Valley

Shakespeare live in high school classroom

Sian Wormwald is Lady Macbeth, Zacary Robertson is Macbeth and Dorian Kennedy is Duncan - South Grafton High Students act out a scene from Macbeth after watching the play performed by the Bell Shakespeare.

A rare opportunity for regional students

Clarence Valley Council management changes pass vote

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Three senior positions to go as part of efficiency savings

Marine engineer to look at rock pool

DANGER: The Yamba Ocean Pool at Main Beach has been closed by Clarence Valley Council

Council vote sees pool may still have a future

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

Art Club kids impress at show

COLOURFUL CLASS: Grafton Art Club junior members had success at the Bentley Art Prize, including youth section winner Matthew Hoade (front centre).

Artist wins Bentley youth art prize

Third time lucky for memorial day

REMEMBRANCE: Loved ones and fellow truck drivers will come from as far as Sydney and Queensland to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service on Saturday.

Truck drivers memorial service scheduled for this Saturday

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

YOGA poses in teensy bikinis, sultry selfies and topless sunbathing — life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley right now.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah Costa, 24, admitted she felt ‘degraded’ by her treatment on The Bachelor.

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR