National media picks up story of young soccer player

Marc Stillhard high fives an opposition coach as he leaves the field after a game of football with the Yamba under-14 team.

THE controversy around allowing a young Down syndrome footballer to play as a 12th player in his under-14 team has reached national media.

The Daily Examiner has learnt the local governing body, North Coast Football and the national body, the Football Federation of Australia, were holding talks yesterday afternoon to respond to the situation.

It is understood the meeting came in response to national media picking up the story.

For two years Marc Stillhard, 16, from Yamba, has played with the town's under-14 soccer team as a 12th player on the field.

The arrangement, despite being against a football rule limiting teams to 11 players, has been accepted by all the teams in the competition.

Marc's mother, Enid Reichler-Stillhard, said every team in the competition had agreed to the arrangement until last weekend, when someone from a rival team made a complaint to NCF.

It responded with a release on its Facebook page stipulating in future all games in the competition must be between teams with 11 players a side.

The body had given Marc permission to play down two grades and had apparently turned a blind eye to the team fielding 12 players.

But NCF said its hand was forced when the complaint came in, as football rules were strict about limiting the number of players to 11.

National newspaper columnist Peter FitzSimons featured Marc's cricketing exploits in a column in 2015 and when this latest furore erupted, went into bat for him again.

"Marc has been a beloved figure, who has learnt as much from the kids around him, as they have learnt from him,” Mr FitzSimons wrote.

"It has been wonderful for Marc and his family, great for the Yamba team who love to play with him, and make sure he gets to kick the ball, and the opposing teams in the Clarence Valley have respected the situation, and Marc, not taking advantage of his position in the team.

"I respectfully submit that you are making the wrong decision and should reconsider. This is kids' sport. This is about fun, about inclusion, about humanity. It may or may not be that Marc's inclusion affects the outcome of the game one way or another, but, who gives a flying frock?”

Cricketing great Adam Gilchrist has also thrown his support behind Marc via Twitter, calling on NCF to allow Marc to play.

Marc's Yamba under-14s are due to take on the Westlawn Tigers in Grafton tomorrow with the Tigers willing to allow Marc on the pitch as a 12th player, as long as it does not provoke a backlash from NCF.