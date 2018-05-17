Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Convicted paedophile Kevin Scott has been released on parole and is living in Dorrigo.
Convicted paedophile Kevin Scott has been released on parole and is living in Dorrigo. Facebook
News

National outrage after serial paedophile's release

Jasmine Minhas
by
17th May 2018 10:30 AM

A SERIAL paedophile is making headlines this week following his controversial release from jail into the small country town of Dorrigo.

To the outrage of Dorrigo residents, Kevin Scott was released on parole after serving just two years for indecently assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a Coffs Harbour toilet cubicle in 2016.

Scott, who was aged 71 at the time, cornered the young teen and assaulted him before the teen managed to escape.

Radio host Ray Hadley exposed the whereabouts of the convicted sex offender after being contacted by the mother of the victim, who said Dorrigo residents are living in fear he will offend again.

In a disturbing string of offences, Scott was first convicted in 2003 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at Coffs Harbour and was sentenced to 13 years in jail. He was released on parole just after two years.

According to a report by A Current Affair, Scott is now living in public housing just one kilometre from a primary school.

Ray Hadley has since slammed the soft sentence handed down on Scott by Judge Clive Jeffreys.

"He is a shocking, lowlife paedophile," Ray said.

"This bloke Jeffreys needs to be stopped. He needs to be taken away from any judicial matter involving offences against children."

coffs harbour dorrigo kevin scott paedophile ray hadley sex offender
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Maclean markets have new managers

    premium_icon Maclean markets have new managers

    News CLARENCE Valley Council had tried to work with the previous operators, but were unable to come to an agreement over their tender offer

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    News I started crying because I knew what it meant

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    News Non-government groups called to submit ideas to reduce homelessness

    • 17th May 2018 11:00 AM
    Unsung heroes of the Grafton to Inverell

    premium_icon Unsung heroes of the Grafton to Inverell

    Cycling & MTB FOUR Grafton cyclists make lasting memory of Classic.

    Local Partners