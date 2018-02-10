Menu
National Parks suffering under job losses

The Government should be employing more staff and upgrade services in North Coast National Parks rather than cutting jobs, says the union
Tim Howard
by

THE STATE Government should be employing more staff and upgrade services in North Coast National Parks rather than cutting jobs, says the union representing staff.

The northern region organiser for the Public Service Association, Asren Pugh, said figures showed visitors to North Coast National Parks had increased by 70 per cent in the past two years.

"The recent restructure has reduced ranger numbers by 30 per cent," Mr Pugh said.

"The rangers are the face of the National Parks and the ones people look to whose skills and knowledge of the history of the parks are what visitors turn to when they visit."

He said the state of the region's parks after last year's storms indicated the staff cuts were having an adverse effect.

"Staff have not taken on repairs to the damage or the project management for the insurance assessments needed to get things back on track," he said. "Everything is starting to fall apart."

He said the loss of fire wardens and pest managers from the service could also have dire results.

"The government is abrogating its responsibilities of risk management of fires and getting rid of dangerous weeds and pest animals like feral pigs and dogs."

Mr Pugh said the North Coast parks contained unique remnants of Gondwana Land rainforest which people from around the world wanted to see.

"The figures are showing people are coming in increasing numbers to visit these parks, but the government was not supporting that growth," he said. "Rather than cutting the number of staff, the State Government should be increasing staff numbers to build on these positive numbers."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said that was exactly what the restructure aimed to do.

"This is the whole point of the restructure," he said. "It's not culling jobs, it's getting jobs from behind desks to on the ground.

"We're getting rid of middle-tier managers and replacing them with younger people capable of looking after the parks."

He denied NSW Opposition claims the restructure had cut $121 million from the NPWS budget.

"There's no job cuts to raise money," he said. "The money will be spent on field staff at Cangai, Flat Rock and Washpool, not on jobs in Victoria St."

