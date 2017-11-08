News

MAKEUP RECALL: Popular cosmetic product 'contaminated'

A popular eyebrow product has been recalled from Sephora and Myer stores across Australia, as well as online, over fears that it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

Recent batches of Benefit's Gimme Brow volumising makeup sold between January and October 26 may contain bacterial contamination, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The contaminated stock was sold at Myer, Sephora and Amuse Beauty Studio, as well as online stores including Princess Polly, Adore Beauty and Skincare Store.

While the bacteria isn't likely to affect the eyebrows or skin, if it comes into contact with eyes it could cause irritation.

Customers are being advised to stop using the product and return it to the original place of purchase for a full refund.
 

Topics:  editors picks myer sephora

News Corp Australia
Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

24-YEAR-OLD charged with using offensive weapon in company to take and drive a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Sharon Edwards murder case inches forward

John and Sharon Edwards.

John Edwards case adjourned in Grafton Local Court

Green light for natural disaster relief funding

Clarence Valley Council Troy Anderson gives a speech at the retirement of Bob McLachlan and Peter Munro from Clarence Valley Council

Funding approved for repairs of significant damage from March flood

Electrical line near burst water main delays repairs

Residences affectd by a burst water main in West Yamba.

Repairs to a burst water main have been delayed until the afternoon.

Local Partners