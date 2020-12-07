National surf brand spreads wings in Yamba

Brad Bricknell has just opened up as the Australian distributor for RYD in Yamba, who sell softboards and accessories to encourage people to surf

WITH experience in marketing for some of the world’s biggest surf brands, Brad Bricknell has lived the city lifestyle that comes with promoting the sport’s elite.

Now he’s decided it’s time to change it all around.

Mr Bricknell has launched the Australian arm of international brand RYD, who manufacture high quality soft boards, stand up paddle boards and participation accessories such as traction, grips and pads.

As the brand spreads its wings in the country, the distribution will come entirely out of their new warehouse in the Yamba Industrial Estate.

“It’s nice to be able to bring a national brand to a regional town like this,” Mr Bricknell said. “For us it’s about maintaining that lifestyle, and to not to get caught up in the big city and try to do things a bit differently.”

Mr Bricknell was transferred to Australia from South Africa working with a multinational surf brand, and landed on the Gold Coast in 2005.



“We always holidayed down here since we were living on the Gold Coast, and it was always our little retreat to get away from the busy life up there,” he said.

“We then did a bit of travelling around Australia, took some time out from work, and we ended up (in Yamba) as our last stop.

“We couldn’t find a place to live back on the Gold Coast, and one of my old bosses who had moved to the US owned a house in Angourie and we asked if we could rent it.

“Four years ago we moved into that house, and we’ve been there ever since.”

Mr Bricknell was introduced to the head of the RYD brand in South Africa, and discovered they’d actually grown up in the same town - knowing of each other, but never connecting.

“I ended up doing some consulting work for them this time last year in brand and marketing, and they offered me a full time job as global brand director for the business, and offered me the Australian business as well.”

As the brand launches, Mr Bricknell said it would be 80 per cent direct to consumer, and then having 10 to 20 wholesale accounts in strategic regional zones so people can get the touch and feel experience.

“There’s a new model emerging, and with COVID we’re seeing even more that it’s mostly become direct to consumer.”

The brand emerged alongside other work Mr Bricknell was doing, including editing Surfing Life magazine, as well as offering consultancy services.

He found the shared working environment of Blanc Space in Yamba was the perfect place to get the business off the ground.



“In the early days of the brand it all started there - (owners) Mick and Hayley are awesome, and I think it’s a great space. To see how it’s grown in the past 12-18 months has been amazing.

While many might think world domination was something to aspire to, Mr Bricknell said he wanted to approach his brand with a different ethos.

“I’ve been in businesses like that … working for a public company it’s all about growth and shareholder, and while it has pros and cons, for me it really burned me out - and I want to change the way we do business,” he said.

“The premise for this brand is we’re all inclusive. We’re not about the elite, though we do sponsor some surfers on the CT because of the quality of the product.

“We want to spread the surfing message - everyone’s invited, everyone’s included - and you don’t have to be an elite surfer to use our product, and I think that’s the gap in the market.

“We want to talk about women’s surfing, about everyone getting involved, picking up a board an having a go.

“If we have a reason to get up in the morning and say we want to give people positivity by spreading the love of surfing, I think that’s a great reason.”

For more information on the RYD brand, visit www.rydbrand.com

