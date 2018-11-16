Menu
Andrew Landenberger celebrates after taking out the A-Class Catamaran Australian Classics title at Hervey Bay.
National title proves a breeze

16th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
SAILING: Grafton sailor Andrew Landenberger has secured another Australian title after dominating the Classics division at the A-Class Catamaran Australian Championships.

Landenberger could not be stopped heading into yesterday's final day after securing an almost faultless start to the week's competing at the Hervey Bay Sailing Club.

The 1996 Olympic silver medallist in the Tornado class alongside Mitch Booth, won all but two of his nine races during the championships and with his two worst finishes taken away from his overall score it became the perfect week.

It was a tough result for Australian Scott Anderson who finished second behind the Grafton sailor in every race.

Landenberger has been joined by son Andy this week who competed in the junior class during the national championships for the first time.

Landenberger, who turned 50 earlier this year, has utilised the national championships week to prepare for a tilt at the A-Class Catamaran World Championships which kick off at the same venue on Sunday.

