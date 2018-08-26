Meet new ‘real friendly’ first lady Jenny Morrison

SHE's a conservatively religious mother of two young girls aged in her late 40s, but Australia's new first lady Jenny Morrison is also a "real friendly person".

An attractive and youthful brunette, Mrs Morrison has been vaulted into the spotlight and the role of Prime Minister's wife which begs comparison with the grace and style of her predecessors.

She is a registered nurse and she and the Prime Minister have known each other since they were 12 years old.

They are known in the southern Sydney suburb of Port Hacking as "humble … good, honest people".

From the modest home Jenny Morrison shares with Australia's newest Prime Minister and their two daughters, Lily and Abbey, are headed to The Lodge in Canberra.

Mrs Morrison has kept a low profile while her husband has climbed his way to the top, but is no stranger to the national capital.

Jenny Morrison, above with Scott back in 2007 and their seven-week-old daughter after he first won preselection in the seat of Cook.

Following Mr Morrison's promotion to Treasurer in 2015, after Malcolm Turnbull took over from Tony Abbott, his wife and daughters were in the House to cheer on his delivery of the Federal budget.

But down in the southern Sydney suburb of Port Hacking, where the Morrisons live and regularly worship at a Pentecostal Church, she is known likeable and approachable.

The Morrisons' neighbour Evelyn McDonnell told the Sun-Herald Jenny was "a real friendly person, everyone loves her".

In their ordinary brick bungalow several blocks back from the suburb's pricey water view mansions, the Morrisons are open and "sit out the front often".

"There's a lot of really big houses, " Ms McDonnell said, "they chose obviously to live here to be close to everybody, to be a part of the community."

Mrs Morrison and her daughters are an integral part of Horizon Church in Sutherland, just 10km away in the Shire, where Lily and sister Abbey are active in the children's program.

Jenny Morrison with husband Scott and daughters Lily and Abbey cast their vote in 2016. Picture: Craig Golding.

Jenny Warren met Scott Morrison at church, began dating him when she was 16 years old and married him at the age of 21.

Morrison became the boss of Tourism Australia and then in 2007 won preselection for the federal seat of Cook which encompasses Sutherland Shire.

The area is the source of another of Mr Morrison's religions, as an ardent fan of the Cronulla Sharks rugby league team.

Just seven weeks earlier, Jenny had given birth to their daughter.

In his 2008 maiden speech to Parliament, Morrison spoke of their struggle to conceive with "14 years of disappointments" via IVF before she became pregnant naturally and gave birth to Lily.

Jenny Morrison and daughters Abbey and Lily listen to his May, 2018 his Budget speech in Parliament. Picture: Kym Smith.

The Morrison family can be seen out on Fridays dining at Perfecto pizza cafe in Caringbah South.

Jenny Morrison stops in at Vitalo, a coffee shop near their home, Fairfax reported, with the new PM preferring D'Lish on Port.

"They come here, they don't get hassled, no one talks politics with them," a D'Lish customer said.

Jenny Morrison has regularly accompanied her husband to the Mid Winter Ball in Canberra, and been photographed out on the hustings on voting day with their children.

The new PM Scott Morrison with his wife Jenny and their daughters Lily and Abbey at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Jonathan Ng.

Back in 2015, Treasurer Scott Morrison and Jenny arrive with Kirilly and Peter Dutton to then Prime Minister Turnbull's Xmas drinks at Kirribilli House. Picture: James Croucher.

Jenny and Scott Morrison in 2013.

The Morrisons at the 2015 Mid Winter Ball. Picture: Gary Ramage.