BIODIVERSITY: A native watergum seedling planted by Clarence Valley Council with a backdrop of Grafton's famous jacarandas. Adam Hourigan
News

Natives out from under jacaranda's shadow

by Timothy Jarrett
7th Mar 2019 12:05 AM

PAST generations have left an enduring legacy in the form of jacaranda-lined streets, but it does not mean that Grafton is a one tree town.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces co-ordinator David Sutton said twhen it came to jacaranda-lined avenues, trees would be replaced like for like where possible.

But in other areas of the town, the council was dedicated to fostering diversity by planting native species.

"If we only planted jacarandas we would have a monoculture and that is something you generally want to avoid,” he said. "Not least because if a disease was to affect the Jacarandas we would have real problems.”

Natives are often more resilient to weather conditions and help enhance wider biodiversity in the town which in turn ensures native bird populations can flourish.

"We want to ensure there are different plants flowering at different times of the year,” Mr Sutton said.

"The thing that makes Grafton special is it is a city of trees, but we need diversity so that it looks nice all year round.”

Mr Sutton acknowledged some people were reluctant to have trees near their homes but said trees falling were rare.

"Trees add value to people's property by offering shade and increasing biodiversity,” he said.

"We want people to be excited if there is a possibility of having council plant a tree near near your house.”

biodiversity clarence valley council jacaranda jacaranda festival 2019 native trees
Grafton Daily Examiner

