Nats waging dirty tricks war with preference claim says SFF

LOOK HERE: Shooters Farmers and Fishers candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell shows the Vote 1 Cansdell instruction on his how-to-vote card. Tim Howard

SHOOTERS Farmers and Fishers candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell has blasted the Nationals for claims he has "helped Labor” with his how-to-vote card.

Mr Cansdell, who held the seat of Clarence from 2003 to 2011 for the Nationals, was disgusted with the Nationals' saying an instruction to put their candidate, Chris Gulaptis, last on the card helped Labor.

"It's just dirty tricks,” he said.

"Look at my how to vote card, it says very clearly in big type, Vote 1 Cansdell, and no-one else.

"Where it says 'if you want change you need to put Chris Gulaptis last', is in small print and no one reads that.”

Mr Cansdell said the exhortation to put Mr Gulaptis as the last preference would not help Labor, but could help him win the seat.

"Everyone says I need to be above Gulaptis in the preferences,” he said.

"If I get above Chris when preferences are distributed, I get the vote.”

Mr Cansdell said he does not care who preferences whom.

"If Labor gives me their preferences, I'll take the votes,” he said. "But I'm not preferencing them.”

Mr Cansdell said anyone preferencing Labor was likely to waste their vote as he believed the contest was a two-horse race between SFF and the Nationals.

"It's not going to help Labor,” he said. "They're likely to get 20 per cent of the vote, Gulaptis will get about 35 per cent and I hope to get around 30 per cent and the Greens and others will share about 15 per cent.

"If Labor preferences come to me they will count in my contest with the Nationals to win the seat.”

But he said the Nationals' attempts to mislead the electorate needed to be called out.

"I've had good people ring me up and ask how I could possibly help Labor and I have to point out to them I'm not and it's just a trick by the Nationals,” he said.