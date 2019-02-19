Menu
A koala was taken to a vet clinic by this couple who found it struggling near Wallangarra. Photo was captured by Marisa Ferrari.
NATURE'S TOLL: Wildlife feel the effect of region's bushfire

18th Feb 2019 6:47 PM | Updated: 19th Feb 2019 7:16 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have worked tirelessly to keep residents' homes and lives protected during the Wallangarra fire- however some of our wildlife haven't been spared.

The fire has been burning through Girraween National Park for the week, home to many different species of animals.

The koala pictured was rescued and taken to Tenterfield Veterinary Clinic with burns to his feet, hands and face.

Vet nurse Bella Hamilton said they sought help from Australia Zoo wildlife vets before making the decision to euthanise the koala.

"It was quite a horrible decision to make," she said.

"He was quite elderly."

She expects more injured wildlife will start to appear at vet clinics this week as the recovery phase begins.

