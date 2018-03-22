Navigating the great dividing range

CRYING POOR: A new taxation system is one way to find out who really is rich and poor in this country.

TAX grabs. The term itself is designed to make the government sound greedy.

Their latest victims are people who earned the right to enjoy their twilight years in their paid-off million dollar homes while indulging in the lifestyles they are accustomed to as they relish in the thought of never having to pay tax again. How rude to tinker with that model!

I imagine Gen Y and Z might have the same expectations as these fortunate individuals as they grow up. They will work hard and do everything the Boomers have done but the end result will be resoundingly different unless they get a tax-free inheritance from them. But that's a clunky model and not a long-term taxation system based in fairness.

But you can't change laws to do that now okay? And no, I don't know when it will be a good time, but it won't be happening in my well-maintained backyard? It's not my fault the country's in this financial mess and lacks the infrastructure found in other similarly wealthy countries. I don't know what happened to the money? Why do some people have to bail them out while others don't?

And while there are government plans afoot to grab with one hand, the other is giving it away.

We already offer the third lowest corporate tax rates in the world so cutting them further in order to keep investors looking at Australia as an attractive option is well, kind of prostituting ourselves.

If the extremely well paid CEOs and board members were doing their jobs properly these poor multi-million dollar companies wouldn't have to rely on the government to prop them up in order to look good. They wouldn't need to keep all their profits to distribute amongst themselves and their shareholders, they could share it with the country from whence these coffers were generated. That ol' chestnut of reinvesting in new jobs is starting to sound a little like a throwaway line as the trickle down effect often gets re-routed sideways and back up the chain of command. Who's checking this trickle down stuff anyhow?

Speaking about dysfunction being rewarded how about the government itself. Imagine if the same accountability foisted upon your average struggling small business was applied to the government.

Drastic cuts to staff, production costs, the rolling out of that management mantra for the bottom rung to work smarter not harder. Tell that to a cleaner or teacher who is already bearing a work and mental load most won't ever know.

Imagine if the same corporate attitude of I can't afford to pay my tax this year was applied to a middle income wage or salary earner?

Oh damn my family budget has been blown this month. Sorry tax man can I get a cut to get through please. We are all contributing members to the Australian economy so if you let me keep my tax I'll reinvest that money to ensure I get the kids through private school who will give back one day.

I'll be able to register my new SUV so I can get them to that school and to my job and make the next mortgage payment in a house we really can't afford but provides the necessary status we are working towards.

Pffft. I'll tell you who could really do with a tax cut or should pay no tax. The working poor. Of course we already know this but who are these people?

Well they're not the ones I'm describing in the paragraph above despite what they tell you. Whinging about a power bill when you have four tvs, a herd of iPads and computers, two fridges and a swimming pool doesn't mean you're hard done by.

The working poor are stressed out about where the next meal is coming from. They're stressed out about having to pay their kid's school excursion money or find some shoes that will fit growing feet. They are not relying on handouts or tax breaks like multi-million dollar companies or self-funded retirees, they are trying to make a go of what they're being served up in our tax system every week.

This day-to-day stress is with them while they are mopping shopping centre bathrooms and delivering our latest online purchases and putting up with sleaze bag bosses so they can keep an overprice dilapidated rental roof over their heads.

That's what struck me most about Barnaby Joyce's recent activities. It wasn't the scandal itself it was the demonstration of inbuilt power and privilege, the old boys network, how the wealthy just glide through life not matter how bad things look on the surface. The gossip or humiliation was a product of his own doing but the ease in which he navigated this personal crisis was thanks to his connections. Here have a free house. Here have free use of my ocean front holiday home to escape the pressure, here have a job for your partner, here have some paid stress leave, here have 12 months paid maternity leave...

The working poor don't have friends like this. They don't have goals or make long term plans. or ponder how they can set themselves up for the future. They haven't got time.

They don't have contacts or buddies who can loan them a fiver let alone a swanky apartment (to them a modern townhouse in Armidale is swanky).

They don't get breaks, they get a system that squeezes them to the brink day in and day out. They want to work and contribute but they want to make sure their family doesn't suffer as a result of that.

The divide has never been wider in this well-off country of ours. And there are more canyons than one.

On one ridge you find the untouchable CEOs, the business end of town, the politicians who still earn a packet but still need allowances, on another the vast middle class whose main struggle comes from living beyond their means. All these people are well-educated, well-paid and had opportunities to chase their dreams, career paths and realise their entrepreneurial spirit.

Then there's a huge chasm and across that you find the working poor and welfare recipients including those accessing the NDIS for the first time (for a gamut reasons of which busy people will never know).

At present there's no hope in hell they will ever reach the other side unless they get a lucky break from a middle class mate or politician or CEO.

And because that's unlikely to happen on the scale it needs to it's got to come from the government.

A complete taxation overhaul is the bridge that divide needs and like most government infrastructure, someone ll needs to pay for it. We just have to find someone with the fortitude to rise above the kicking and screaming and get it done.