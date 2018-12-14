Menu
WHITING AND A HALF: Navrin Redman, 11, with a monster 1.57kg whiting caught in the Wooli River. It is one of the biggest whitings in recorded history.
Fishing

Navrin hooks on to monster whiting

14th Dec 2018 10:22 AM

FISHING: Whiting have been a feature of recent catches in the Daily Examiner Fish of the Year Competition, but young Navrin Redman of Yamba tops the lot.

He weighed in a whiting at the Wooli BP at 1.57kg, but our writer, Dick Richards, queried its identity at the time because of its size.

Most big whiting weighed in recently have been in the vicinity of 500g to 600g.

EM Grant, author of Guides to Fishes, notes that fish caught over this size usually turn out to be bonefish. In local waters, bonefish can grow to three of four kilos while in the US it is considered a game fish, with weights well over 20kg.

The most noticeable difference between the two fish is that the bone fish has only one fin on the top of its body, while the whiting has two.

The pictures of Navrin submitted showed two fins clear as day.

At 1.57kg, Navrin could well claim a state record, but unfortunately is not a member of a fishing club associated with the Amateur Fishing Clubs Association (AFCA).

The AFCA record is 1.02kg and is held by Allan Wills a member of the St George and Sutherland Shire Anglers Club and was set in 1981.

Navrin made his catch in the Wooli River with rod and reel and a yabbie bait.

