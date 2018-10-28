Ben Simmons to Essendon? NBA star’s AFL dream

COULD Ben Simmons swap the basketball for a footy?

It seems an AFL career is on the NBA star's mind after sending a tweet to his 724,000 followers on Sunday declaring he one day wants to play for Essendon.

Simmons has taken the NBA by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year award last season and surely has a long and very bright future ahead of him in the NBA.

But after growing up in Melbourne, it appears the Philadelphia 76ers star's love of football - and Essendon - is still strong.

"Before it's all done, I need one season in the red and black," Simmons wrote on Twitter directly to the Bombers' official account.

The trade period is over for this year but surely the AFL could make an exception for the Bombers and the 76ers?

Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell was quick to respond to the 22-year-old's tweet.

"Just let us know. Target deep in the forward line, short bursts in the ruck," he wrote.

Bombers ruckman Tom Bellchambers would also be happy to welcome Simmons to the club.

"Happy to trade positions for a year bro," he wrote.

Simmons juggled playing both basketball and football growing up and while he loved both sports, he always knew he loved basketball more.

"I played footy for a while," Simmons told 60 Minutes earlier this year. "I was always a ruckman but I wanted to play forward and kick goals.

"I love playing the game, it's a very fun game.

"Dad always knew I was going to play basketball, so for me I always knew inside I wanted to play basketball and get to that next level and compete against the best."

Simmons played junior football and basketball with emerging Melbourne star Christian Petracca, with the Demon declaring if the NBA star had chosen footy, he would have become a "superstar" in the AFL.

There's still time.