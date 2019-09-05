NBA star roasted over nude shoot

Chris Paul is an absolute magician when he's on a basketball court and often leaves fans in awe, but his appearance in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue received a different reaction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard is one of 21 athletes to feature in the latest edition unfortunately his photos didn't sit well with some fellow basketball players.

Paul, 34, posted several images from his shoot to his personal Instagram page with the caption: "Man listen! It seems counter intuitive to think you would start feeling better in your body as you get older, but that's EXACTLY the path I'm on!! 34, recently turned plant-based, and feeling pretty damn good! Stay disciplined and take care of yourselves, it all starts here!"

Paul was traded in the off-season from the Houston Rockets to the Thunder in a blockbuster move and spoke about what keeps him going after 14 seasons in the league.

"My competitive nature. I think when I go out and play, it's never just about me; it's about my whole squad," Paul said to ESPN.

He kept his appearance in the shoot a secret from everyone in the NBA, but after posting the images the feedback wouldn't have been what he was expecting as former teammates and NBA star's joined forces to roast one the game's best floor generals.

"I'm glad you feeling good youngsta, but put some damn clothes on," Chauncey Billups commented.

"Yo chill," Carmelo Anthony wrote.

"How I'm supposed to eat my jello after seeing this?" DeAndre Jordan wrote.

Two former teammates in Paul Pierce and P.J Tucker opted simply for a series of emojis.

Behind the scenes of Chris Paul’s Body Issue shoot.

Even LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's sons, Bronny and Zaire, joined in on the ribbing.

"Ayeeee yooooo," Bronny wrote while Zaire opted for "Chill CP".

Rapper Meek Mill didn't miss out on the opportunity and either did one of Paul's friends, Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith.

""Put some damn clothes on," he wrote.