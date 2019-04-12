Menu
NBN installation work on Fiddaman drive Emerald Beach. 08 NOV 2018 Trevor Veale
NBN comes online in Yamba

Adam Hourigan
by
12th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
MANY residents in the Yamba are now able to be connected to the NBN fibre network as work is being completed across the area.

More than 4400 Yamba homes and business will be able to connect to the network by ordering a service through their preferred phone and internet provider.

"This is terrific news for the region with people living in parts of Yamba, Angourie and Wooloweyah now able to connect to a plan over the nbn access network,” head of NBN Local for NSW and ACT Amber Dornbusch said.

"Construction to connect 3400 people living in parts of Carrs Creek, Grafton and Junction Hill, as well as 2200 people living in Gulmarrad, Maclean and Townsend is expected to be completed in late April.”

Ms Dornbusch said while the network was becoming active, switching over was not automatic.

"We encourage residents and business owners to contact their preferred phone and internet provider to discuss the right speed plan for their household or business needs, and to place an order,” she said.

Many residents throughout Yamba have already ordered services, and there had been some reports on social media about connections not being activated, and the status changing.

Ms Dornbusch said that with the network, a small number of premises would require additional work from an engineering perspective before they were ready to connect.

"It is not unusual for the majority of an area to become NBN ready, whilst works are being carried out to those remaining premises. This means access is not held back for those areas where construction is complete,” she said.

"The best thing for residents to do is to use the Check Your Address function on the NBN website to see when their individual property will be eligible to order a retail service.”

