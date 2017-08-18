24°
News

NBN delay a blessing?

Clair Morton
| 18th Aug 2017 3:59 PM Updated: 4:40 PM
Is the delay of the NBN roll-out to parts of the Clarence Valley a good thing?
Is the delay of the NBN roll-out to parts of the Clarence Valley a good thing?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'VE been watching the National Broadband Network rollout closely, you may have noticed that the availability timeline for the some parts of the Clarence Valley appears to have been pushed back again.

But according to ANT Communications director Wayne Inglis, it may end up working in our favour.

He said it wasn't just the Clarence Valley experiencing continued rollout delays, and part of the reason wasn't the speed of the rollout itself but discussions within the industry around its delivery.

One discussion about the advantages of the fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) technology over fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) - planned to be the most prevalent technology in the Valley - could end in a better result for residents.

Described as a hybrid of Fibre-to-the-Premise (FTTP) and FTTN, the newest technology allows fibre to be laid directly into the curb rather than taking fibre to a central node in a neighbourhood.

As well as facilitating faster download speeds, it will make it possible, at a cost, for property owners to do away with old copper connections altogether and get a direct fibre connection to their house or business.

In June, it was announced Casino, Ballina, Bellingen, Dorrigo and Woolgoolga would be included in the beginning of the first stages of the FTTC technology rollout, with construction on 8000 homes and business in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba expected over the first half of next year.

Most places in the Clarence Valley will wait until July 2018 at the earliest for the installation of fixed NBN technologies.

"I don't think the push back is good or bad in itself, but it may be positive because you could end up with better technology with much better speed and better reliability," Mr Inglis said.

"FTTN doesn't offer any option to upgrade the NBN for the end user, but with FTTC the maximum distance from end user to the (main system) is 150m. That's an average of around 90m, not really expensive if households want to pay for fibre straight to the house."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ant communications clarence valley fibre to the curb fibre to the premise national broadband network nbn co

Tim and friends are a real catch

Tim and friends are a real catch

BACK for another year, Yamba's favourite annual fishing competition is set to kick off this weekend. Are you planning on hunting for Tim the Bream?

Holiday park concerns heard by trust

CHANGE OF PLANS: A diagram of the improvements planned for the southern section of the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

Brooms Head and Yamba holiday parks voted on by council

Ready to vote? Fears Turnbull could call early election

Malcolm Turnbull may call an early election to help save his struggling government.

If disqualified, it would mean a 25% of Nationals shouldn't be there

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

Local Partners

Liberty for all children at Jacaranda Park

All-abilities playground to set the standard for parks in the Clarence Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

The property provided a fantastic backdrop for photographers to experiment with their skills.

Majestic landscape provides perfect backdrop for photo camp

12 things to do this week

Cast of Curtains, the new show at the Criterion Theatre in Grafton.

There's plenty on this week in the Clarence Valley

Third time lucky for memorial day

REMEMBRANCE: Loved ones and fellow truck drivers will come from as far as Sydney and Queensland to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service on Saturday.

Truck drivers memorial service scheduled for this Saturday

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR