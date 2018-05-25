Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

NBN CEO Bill Morrow answers broadband questions
Technology

NBN ‘kills’ plans for 100mbps to homes

by AAP
25th May 2018 5:01 AM | Updated: 5:01 AM

AUSTRALIANS won't be able to get speeds of 100 megabits per second under the National Broadband Network's fixed wireless product.

NBN chief executive Bill Morrow made the revelation to a Senate hearing on Thursday, despite a committee being told earlier this year 50 per cent of premises could have access to such speeds by the end of the rollout.

"We killed it," he told senators in Canberra.

Mr Morrow said the cost of adding more bandwidth to a fixed wireless network is exponential.

Outgoing National Broadband Network CEO Bill Morrow at the Senate Estimates hearing.
Outgoing National Broadband Network CEO Bill Morrow at the Senate Estimates hearing.

"If you stay at a certain level it's not a problem but the cost of that incremental capacity starts to double, even quadruple."

"The ideal of offering a 100 mbps services means driving even more capacity into the network and the economics of that break apart to a point where it doesn't make any sense," he added.

NBN Co has so far spent $2 billion on the fixed wireless portion of the network, which will deliver no economic return.

According to NBN Co, over 600,000 homes will be covered by fixed-wireless technology.

NBN works in Sydney’s Mona Vale.
NBN works in Sydney’s Mona Vale.

Half-yearly figures released by the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman last month show more than a quarter of the 84,914 complaints by residential and business customers were about services delivered over the NBN.

In total, a staggering 22,827 official complaints about NBN-related connections were made in the six months prior to December 31 - twice the number from the same period the year earlier.

Majority of complaints were related to service quality, with customers unsatisfied by provider responses, while other issues were around connection delays.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks internet national broadband network nbn speed

Top Stories

    Building industry skyrockets with DA approval spike

    premium_icon Building industry skyrockets with DA approval spike

    News CLARENCE Valley DA approvals for 2017/18 financial year went beyond the magic $100 million mark this week - more than four times the amount last year.

    Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    premium_icon Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    Politics Plan to pay contractors with slugging tax payers revealed.

    Restoring faith in tractor's history

    Restoring faith in tractor's history

    News Mechanic restoring Lawrence's first tractor

    Enjoy another evening with Jimmy

    premium_icon Enjoy another evening with Jimmy

    Entertainment Our exclusive chat with the Working Class Man

    Local Partners