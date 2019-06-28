NBN Mythbusters at Grafton Shoppingworld

ASK A LOCAL: Kristen Smith and Sara Ryder answering questions about the NBN outside Grafton Shoppingworld

WITH the NBN now available to more houses in the Clarence Valley, it's time to start thinking about making the switch.

The number of households with access to NBN in Grafton, Clarenza Junction Hill and some parts of South Grafton was now over 7000 and the Telstra Experience Van was out at Grafton Shoppingworld with their 'Ask a local' initiative.

Telstra's Kristen Smith, was one of those locals on hand to chat to residents about transferring to the NBN.

"We have had about 80 people over the last few days come and have a chat to us.”

"And we have been answering questions about the transfer and doing a lot of myth-busting.”

Mike Marom Telstra Regional General Manager for Northern NSW said the switch to NBN would not happen automatically and people had 18 months to contact their network provider to move across.

"We want everybody in the Clarence Valley to be able to start benefiting from the NBN as soon as possible. So now is the time to speak to your chosen network provider about kick starting the switch on process.” he said.

The team would be out at Grafton Shoppingworld until 3pm on Friday.