Clarence Valley residents can look forward to faster internet in coming months.
News

NBN on its way to Clarence Valley

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

SELECTED Clarence Valley suburbs will be enjoying faster internet as the NBN Co rolls out its new technology in the coming months.

Last week it was announced NBN Co would install Fibre-to-the-Curb technology to deliver high-speed broadband at a low cost.

About 440,000 homes and businesses around Australia will receive the new technology with 1.5 million expected to be connected by 2020.

Residents in selected parts of Iluka, Yamba, Maclean and Gulmarrad will soon have access to faster internet speeds with the commencement of the fibre-to-curb later this year.

Fixed wireless will also be installed in parts of Palmers Island, Yamba, Micalo Island, Chatsworth Island, Woombah and Harwood in the coming weeks.

However, Grafton residents expecting fibre to node will have to wait until next year to enjoy the service.

An NBN spokesperson said the FTTC technology would deliver improved internet speeds, although actual speeds will depend on internet service providers and individual's plans.

"Delivering FTTC enables NBN to deliver high-speed broadband at lower cost and with far less inconvenience to residents than if we were building a Fibre-to-the-Premises connection,” the spokesperson said.

"NBN is aiming for FTTC to deliver the smoothest possible on-boarding to the NBN network for end-users as well as a great experience once they are online.”

Fibre to Curb

Oct-December 2018 rollout

Iluka, Yamba, Maclean, Gulmarrad

Fixed Wireless

April-June 2018 rollout

Palmers Island, Yamba, Micalo Island, Chatsworth Island, Woombah, Harwood

Fibre to Node

Jan-March 2019 rollout

Grafton

clarence development internet nbn netflix
Grafton Daily Examiner

