Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UGLY: This bitumen-covered path left by the NBN install will be repaired.
UGLY: This bitumen-covered path left by the NBN install will be repaired. Adam Hourigan
Technology

NBN to repair Maclean footpath

8th Feb 2019 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NBNCO has responded to community concerns over bitumen-filled holes in the Maclean CBD.

The holes appeared after NBN workers dug through the street to continue the installation of a fibre network in the town.

Residents were concerned the paved street would not be restored and the bitumen would be a permanent mark in the footpath.

"The use of black bitumen is for temporary reinstatement only and is a common industry practice until permanent works can be carried out,” an NBN spokeswoman said.

"The permanent reinstatement for all pavement surfaces, when they will all be returned to their original condition or better, is expected to be completed by the end of April.

"The reinstatement of concrete is currently under way and is also expected to be completed by the end of April.”

Construction of the NBN is taking place in Grafton, Yamba and Maclean and it is expected homes and businesses in the region will be able to connect from late March.

"The best thing for residents to do is to use the Check Your Address function on the NBN website to see when their individual property will be eligible to order a retail service over the NBN access network,” the spokeswoman said.

"If access is not yet available, people can register their email address and NBN Co will notify them when they become NBN-ready.”

clarence development clarence valley council footpath maclean nbn nbn co
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Work shut down at new Grafton jail construction site

    premium_icon Work shut down at new Grafton jail construction site

    News UNION officials have met with builder John Holland this week after work on the Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia was shut down

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:17 PM
    OPINION: The push against fast fashion

    OPINION: The push against fast fashion

    Opinion In Australia, we buy an average of 27kgs of new clothes each year

    Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Grafton locals

    premium_icon Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Grafton locals

    Health Poo shock as food poisoning hits our region

    Woman sentenced for high-range drink driving

    premium_icon Woman sentenced for high-range drink driving

    Crime South Grafton woman blew more than three times legal limit

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:30 PM