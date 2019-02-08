NBN to repair Maclean footpath

UGLY: This bitumen-covered path left by the NBN install will be repaired.

UGLY: This bitumen-covered path left by the NBN install will be repaired. Adam Hourigan

NBNCO has responded to community concerns over bitumen-filled holes in the Maclean CBD.

The holes appeared after NBN workers dug through the street to continue the installation of a fibre network in the town.

Residents were concerned the paved street would not be restored and the bitumen would be a permanent mark in the footpath.

"The use of black bitumen is for temporary reinstatement only and is a common industry practice until permanent works can be carried out,” an NBN spokeswoman said.

"The permanent reinstatement for all pavement surfaces, when they will all be returned to their original condition or better, is expected to be completed by the end of April.

"The reinstatement of concrete is currently under way and is also expected to be completed by the end of April.”

Construction of the NBN is taking place in Grafton, Yamba and Maclean and it is expected homes and businesses in the region will be able to connect from late March.

"The best thing for residents to do is to use the Check Your Address function on the NBN website to see when their individual property will be eligible to order a retail service over the NBN access network,” the spokeswoman said.

"If access is not yet available, people can register their email address and NBN Co will notify them when they become NBN-ready.”