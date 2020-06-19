NBN WOE: Woombah wants cut of quality fibre

The Woomnah community want more of that good fibre.

The Woomnah community want more of that good fibre.

DEBATE over internet coverage in Woombah has led to a meeting between NBN Co and local residents.

On Wednesday, representatives from NBN Co met with members of the Woombah community after the Woombah Residents’ Association wrote to the company in response to confusion over connectivity in the village.

At the meeting, NBN Local manager Chris Cusack said they provided information on NBN’s Tech Choice program, which provided communities with the option to pay to change access technology.

He said they had committed to providing a high-level overview and estimate to provide fixed lined infrastructure for the community and that any switch would have to be funded by the community.

“Following a productive meeting with the Woombah Residents’ Association, we have committed to addressing some of the community’s key concerns,” Mr Cusack said.

“Working with the WRA, a team of our fixed wireless engineers will visit residents who have had difficulty connecting to fixed wireless services to ­determine and potentially ­resolve any issues.

“We will also have one of our Road Muster trucks – satellite-dish-equipped four-wheel drives – visit Woombah to showcase the benefits of an NBN satellite connection and our Sky Muster satellite service.”

A WRA statement released after the meeting said the group could not endorse satellite connection as a substitute broadband solution for what amounted to a “government policy and NBN technology failure of fixed wireless to all residents of Woombah, equally and equitably”.

However the group was pleased that after spending time with the NBN delegates, they had committed to the study of connecting Woombah to the fibre optic transit cable that would be running through the town to Iluka.

“The WRA is convinced that connecting Woombah to the fibre is the only sure way to future-proof our technology needs,” the group said.

“The WRA will utilise this study as we move forward in our campaign for fibre for Woombah and will provide the basis for the WRA to obtain a detailed quote on the costs and logistics of connecting Woombah to the fibre.

“It is the commitment of the WRA campaign to get Woombah connected to this fibre.

“It is already here and is servicing our neighbouring village, Iluka. Just like them, our village needs this kind of connection.”