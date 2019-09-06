Menu
BALLER: Corey Blinman for Grafton Vikings with the ball in the North Coast Shield pre-season. Mitchell Keenan
Basketball

NC Shield returns to Grafton courts

Mitchell Keenan
by
6th Sep 2019 5:38 PM
BASKETBALL: Grafton Sports Centre is gearing up for another North Coast Shield round-robin day after hosting a pre-season tournament this year.

The competition will have juniors from under-10s to under-14s boys and girls in the North Coast region play each other, with teams travelling from Yamba, Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay to take on Grafton Vikings on their home court.

Vikings committee member and under-12 boys coach Pat Hagan was excited to have the carnival in Grafton and was enjoying the progress the club was making at junior level.

"Preparations have been really good from all teams. We've got a couple of new girls into the under-14s team and the boys are going really well, they're working really hard,” Hagan said.

"It's tough because they're playing against teams that have been playing together since they were eight so they're a little bit behind the eight-ball, but they're improving all the time. We've got three carnivals before the finals so I think we should be very competitive by the time that comes around.”

Hagansaid the Shield had been a great way for family to enjoy the action as well as participants to meet new friends.

"It gives grandparents especially, a good chance to see them play because it's hard for them to travel. It's great for the kids to get to play against other teams and I've seen some of them making friends in other towns,” he said.

North Coast Shield was participation up this year, and Hagan said it was great for the game.

"Numbers have come along quite healthily and we're still getting inquiries from kids. It's great fun for everyone, really,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

