NCCC: Harwood win tight tussle over old rivals

Corey Lewis is a blur of motion for Harwood against Sawtell in NCCC Premier League at Harwood .

Harwood have earned a hard-fought win over top-of-the ladder Sawtell in their North Coast Cricket Council one-day match at Harwood Oval on Saturday.

Winning the toss and batting first, Harwood lost early wickets, with opener Sean McFarlane dismissed for two, and were in trouble at 3/32 when Mark Ensbey (10) and Ben McMahon (5) fell, both bowled by Sawtell’s Richie Gallichan.

Hayden McMahon steadied the ship with opener Matt Farrell, but Harwood were still in trouble when Farrell fell with the score at 4/60.

Troy Turner provided the foundation for the innings, consolidating with Farrell (23) before he fell with the score at 5/80.

He then combined with Luke Richardson for a 73-run partnership, with Richardson falling for a run-a-ball 43 with six fours and a six.

Turner was also ahead of the game, fall just after reaching his half century off 48 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours.

Harwood ended their 40 overs with a solid total of 9/180, with Sawtell opening bowler Charlie Howard (3/28) the pick for the visitors.

Sawtell began their chase poorly with opener Will Bailey and first-drop Trent Dierick falling in consecutive balls with the score on 11.

Opener Luke Neal combined with new batsman Richie Gallichan to steady the innings, with Neal looking patchy at first before he began to find form.

Tight bowling and good placement meant that while Gallichan was his usual fluid self, his shots often hit the field, and sapped the scoring rate.

Neal (44) fell with the score at 73, and it was then Gallichan took over the lead.

He scored the majority of the 38 runs in a partnership with Tyh Murphy (5) who was run out, and then had disaster strike with Sawtell keeper Trent Mitchell caught behind off the next ball to leave them at 5/111 chasing the runs.

Three overs later, Matthew Riddoch was also run out, and finally Gallichan fell for a steady 57, bowled by Ben McMahon.

Chasing quick runs, Jesse Buckle became the third run out victim of the innings, and while Charlie Howard (16) scored at better than a run a ball, it was not enough with Sawtell finishing their 40 overs at 8/157.

In matches played on the Saturday, Northern Districts scored 7/218 to defeat the NCCC development squad on 8/187 despite a gallant 82 from Coby Tabor.

In the other match, CRCA’s Rohan Hackett took 4/21 to restrict Valleys to 103.

CRCA lost eight wickets in their chase, but managed to overtake the total in the 32nd over, with Matt Pigg top scoring for 26.

