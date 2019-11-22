Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Turner bowls for Harwood's Lower Clarence first grade side.
Troy Turner bowls for Harwood's Lower Clarence first grade side.
Cricket

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Revenge on the menu as Harwood host Sawtell

Mitchell Keenan
22nd Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NCAA PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood host bitter rivals Sawtell tomorrow with one thing on their mind — revenge.

After a lacklustre three-wicket round two defeat to last year’s runners-up, Harwood are looking more confident in round five with some key players back.

The Lower Clarence juggernauts scored their first win against Valleys last weekend but captain Ben McMahon knows they are still a long way off their best.

“We’re getting better but we still have a lot of room for improvement,” McMahon said.

“Our batting was better last weekend but we can still put a lot more runs on the board with the guys we have in the side.”

Harwood put on 157 runs against Valleys, and despite a sub-par score, McMahon was pleased with their attack which held the opposition to 142 runs.

“We bowled and fielded really well, that side of our game has been solid this season,” he said.

Sawtell have also stumbled early on this season, falling to Northern Districts Rebels by eight wickets in Woolgoolga but Harwood won’t be letting their guard down in today’s clash.

GAME DAY: Harwood host Sawtell at Harwood Oval from 1pm tomorrow.

clarence cricket harwood cricket nccc premier league sawtell cricket club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our star students to shine at School Spec

        premium_icon Our star students to shine at School Spec

        Education Local Aboriginal students are one of the many stars of this weekend’s Schools Spectacular in Sydney

        'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        premium_icon 'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        Crime Billy Mills planned to spend his life with Sharon Edwards

        Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        premium_icon Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        News The community is invited to take a walk in a community day for the new Grafton...

        'Five years we've waited for justice'

        premium_icon 'Five years we've waited for justice'

        Crime 'Let's hope he does the right thing and we can get some closure'