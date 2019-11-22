NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Revenge on the menu as Harwood host Sawtell

NCAA PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood host bitter rivals Sawtell tomorrow with one thing on their mind — revenge.

After a lacklustre three-wicket round two defeat to last year’s runners-up, Harwood are looking more confident in round five with some key players back.

The Lower Clarence juggernauts scored their first win against Valleys last weekend but captain Ben McMahon knows they are still a long way off their best.

“We’re getting better but we still have a lot of room for improvement,” McMahon said.

“Our batting was better last weekend but we can still put a lot more runs on the board with the guys we have in the side.”

Harwood put on 157 runs against Valleys, and despite a sub-par score, McMahon was pleased with their attack which held the opposition to 142 runs.

“We bowled and fielded really well, that side of our game has been solid this season,” he said.

Sawtell have also stumbled early on this season, falling to Northern Districts Rebels by eight wickets in Woolgoolga but Harwood won’t be letting their guard down in today’s clash.

GAME DAY: Harwood host Sawtell at Harwood Oval from 1pm tomorrow.