NDIS propping up the Budget

Collen Pritchard , Caringa CEO Rachel Choy, and chair Vince Castle with National Disability Services chief executive Ken Baker (second from left) Adam Hourigan

THE NDIS has come under the spotlight after the Federal Government reallocated $1.6billion in unspent funds from the program to increase the projected budget surplus.

Rachel Choy, CEO of Clarence Valley disability service provider Caringa, said the underspend, while a nominal figure, was being attributed to a 'slow uptake'.

"This is sometimes due to delayed entry into the scheme or under-utilisation of their plan once they have entered the scheme.”

Ms Choy said there were many issues that needed addressing in order to develop a "robust scheme”, among those, regional transport.

"Adequately NDIS-funded transport, especially for regional and remote participants, is a relevant example,” she said.

"I would like to see the money remain committed to the NDIS to address these issues.”

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the Government was not taking any money away from the NDIS, as funding was uncapped.

"We will continue to fund the NDIS as is needed,” he said. Ms Choy cited figures from the National Disability Insurance Agency that showed more than two out of 10 people estimated to access the scheme were not taking up packages.

And for those people who did access the scheme, only 71 per cent of the committed funds was actually spent.

The reasons for the scheme being under-utilised were varied, but MsChoy stressed that the scheme was under-subscribed "for the moment”.

"Participants cannot access services due to general difficulty in managing the complexity of the NDIS and/or long waiting lists for necessary services,” she said.

"Some have approved NDIS plans insufficient to meet their actual requirements and not all of those who require support from a support coordinator have been approved for these.

"And NDIS providers sometimes decline to offer services due to workforce shortages.”

Labor Candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said it was the assessment processes before people could access their services that was slowing the system down and more investment was needed.

"There hasn't been the resources in place so that people can be assessed and some can't even get assessed to make the waiting list,” he said.

"There has not been enough investment in the capacity to deliver services.”