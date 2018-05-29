Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
You could get a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade
You could get a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade Caitlan Charles
Careers

Need a job? We have you covered

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
29th May 2018 10:00 AM

HERE are just a few of the jobs listed on The Daily Examiner website.

For the full list of jobs, click here.

Excavator, Backhoe and Posi Track Operators

Required for immediate start on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade (Section 3-Tyndale).

Full time positions offered to the right applicant, above award wages are paid and superannuation.

Merchandiser

Hallmark Cards is seeking the services of a Part-time Merchandiser in the Yamba area for 3 hours per week.

You must have reliable transportation for travelling between stores, good communication skills, be well presented and able to work flexible hours at short notice.

Wood Machinist/Factory Hand

The Australian Timber Company is seeking a Wood Machinist/ Factory Hand to manufacture block parquetry, mosaic parquetry, end grain and speciality custom parquetry flooring in Australian Species and European Oak.

Motel management

Do you want to operate your own Motel? Are you tired of Relief Management? This Grafton hotel is offering the right couple the opportunity to manage while they renovate, then become the Lease-Holders.

There are many options available for the successful partnership to make the Grafton CBD their new home from July.

clarence valley jobs hallmark job pacific highway work
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are this morning responding to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

    HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    premium_icon HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    News Fire destroyed a piece of this family's history

    • 29th May 2018 10:25 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    News Grafton Regional Gallery successful in Regional Cultural Fund grant

    PATH TO 2027: Plan caters for residents with disabilities

    PATH TO 2027: Plan caters for residents with disabilities

    Council News Valley's path to 2027

    • 29th May 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners