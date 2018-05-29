Need a job? We have you covered

You could get a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade

HERE are just a few of the jobs listed on The Daily Examiner website.

Excavator, Backhoe and Posi Track Operators

Required for immediate start on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade (Section 3-Tyndale).

Full time positions offered to the right applicant, above award wages are paid and superannuation.

Merchandiser

Hallmark Cards is seeking the services of a Part-time Merchandiser in the Yamba area for 3 hours per week.

You must have reliable transportation for travelling between stores, good communication skills, be well presented and able to work flexible hours at short notice.

Wood Machinist/Factory Hand

The Australian Timber Company is seeking a Wood Machinist/ Factory Hand to manufacture block parquetry, mosaic parquetry, end grain and speciality custom parquetry flooring in Australian Species and European Oak.

Motel management

Do you want to operate your own Motel? Are you tired of Relief Management? This Grafton hotel is offering the right couple the opportunity to manage while they renovate, then become the Lease-Holders.

There are many options available for the successful partnership to make the Grafton CBD their new home from July.