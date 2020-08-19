Need for less speed: Call for action on ‘racetrack’

RESIDENTS of the small village of Taloumbi are leading a push to reduce the speed limit on Brooms Head Road.

Yesterday Clarence Valley Council’s Corporate Governance and Works Committee recommended a request for a speed zone review on the Lower Clarence road be forwarded to Transport for NSW.

Taloumbi residents have asked that the existing speed limit of 100km/h on Brooms Head Rd be reduced to 80km/h all the way from Brooms Head village to Gulmarrad.

There have been a number of requests put to council for a speed limit reduction, with one submission citing several safety issues stemming from the risks associated with concealed driveways to the number of cyclists on the road.

The community member, whose identity was withheld, also raised the risk to wildlife, particularly the endangered coastal emu, if the “excessive” speed limit of 100km/h was maintained.

Photographer Steve Otton halted traffic as this pair of coastal emus were about to cross Brooms Head Road.

“The community of Taloumbi on Brooms Head Rd has 15 residential homes … over a distance of approximately 1.3kms from the Taloumbi sign to the bridge,” the resident stated.

“This stretch of road is very straight with bends at each end of the straight stretch. Vehicles (especially motorcycles) travelling east and west tend to use the straight stretch of road as a racetrack.

“We believe reducing the speed limit in our area would allow motorists more time to react and decrease the likelihood of an accident.

“It is important that people living in our community and those driving past should be kept safe as possible.”

It’s not the first time there have been calls to reduce the speed limit on the busy road, with concerns being raised when an endangered emu was hit by a motorcyclist.

Signs alerting drivers to the possibility of roadside emus have been erected in an effort to prevent a repeat, though no action has been taken on speed limits until now.

Council documents stated there have been eight crashes reported in the area, including “moderate injury” crashes.

The southern end of Taloumbi on Brooms Head Road.

As the final call rests with Transport for NSW, staff recommended it be passed on due to the number of residential driveways, the crash at the bridge, and the apparent strong desire from the local community.

“It is considered that a speed reduction would better align with the desires of the community than allowing the status quo to remain,” the documents stated.

“As such, it is recommended that the speed zone review is undertaken from the existing 80km/h zone at Gulmarrad to the existing 50km/h zone in Brooms Head.”

Councillors will make a final decision on the matter at next Tuesday’s full council meeting.