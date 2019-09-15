NEED FOR SPEED: Bears forward sinks Barbs in grand final

City Bears forward Elliot Speed lunges for the ball against Barbs Hagars' Jacob Mawhirt in the men's first grade grand final on Saturday.

MEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: City Bears B&S Kitchens claimed the Grafton Hockey Association men's first grade premiership in dramatic fashion with a gritty 2-1 extra-time victory over Barbs Hagars on Brent Livermore Field yesterday.

The minor premiership winning Bears topped off the undefeated year with the grand final win after goals to Mark Pollock and a dramatic extra time winner to young forward Elliot Speed.

The rivals started with intensity as they looked to gain control of the encounter early on.

Bears looked most likely to score early on with some dynamic moves down the wing to keep Barbs on their toes.

City broke the deadlock just six minutes in when Mark Pollock made the most of a close range chance off a short corner to put his side in the driver's seat.

Time rolled on as both sides looked to get the next goal and Bears came close to finding one with a well-worked counter attack but the resulting shot was fired over the crossbar.

The fiery clash continued to simmer to a boil, with multiple players being shown cards for passionate challenges in the grand final.

With the clock winding down, Barbs turned up the pressure and found an equaliser with just over 10 seconds remaining through Mitchell Rose who positioned himself well at the back post to slot home and the game was headed to extra time.

City came out with fire in their bellies in added time and came close to sealing the win almost instantaneously.

Barbs fought back and were close to finding a match-winner of their own but the Bears' defence was too strong to penetrate.

Bears continued to push without a finish but the premiership was theirs when Elliot Speed made his way into space at the attacking end and steered his shot on goal to trickle over the line and seal the game.

City Bears B&S Kitchens 2 (Goals: M Pollock 6', E Speed 63' ET) defeated Barbs Hagars 1 (M Rose 60')