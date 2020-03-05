NEED FOR SPEED: Mean speedway machines return to Grafton

Marley Weller will contest the V8 Dirt Modifieds at the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway on Saturday night. Photo: Bryce Forrest Media

Marley Weller will contest the V8 Dirt Modifieds at the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway on Saturday night. Photo: Bryce Forrest Media

SPEEDWAY :After last month’s previous race meeting was forced to be cancelled due to wet weather, the Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is set to return to action on Saturday night with a hot field of classes ready to put on a show for race fans.

Headlining the action is the V8 Dirt Modifieds and there is no doubt the class will be fast and furious. In what is going to be their first Grafton Speedway appearance since early January’s NSW Title, the class has a solid field assembled with the likes of reigning 5 Star Dirt Series Champion Chris Corbett, veteran Ray Eggins, Marley Weller, Queenslander Trevor Wiley, and local frontrunners Andrew Firth and Christopher Polsen.

Apart from the V8 Dirt Modifieds, the program is set to feature the 40-lap Frank Inman Memorial for the Wingless Sprint class. This event, which is proudly sponsored by Campbell Wrecking, has attracted a solid field of cars with Jacob Jolley, Mason Cattell and Scott Marsh likely to set the pace.

After the Frank Inman Memorial was forced to be postponed at the previous race meeting, this event will be the first appearance of the season for the class at Grafton Speedway.

Making their 2019-20 season debut in Grafton is the Microsprint class. Hosting the second round of the Triple Crown Series, the racing is sure to be hotly contested around the Grafton Speedway track with opening round winner and multiple Australian Champion Mitch Isaacs, along with Isaac’s two sons Jackson and Lachlan, and two other former Australian Champions in Les Nelson and Ernie Havas, set to be at the pointy end of the field.

Completing the support classes for tomorrow night’s action packed program are the RSA Street Stockers, RSA Four Cylinders and RSA Junior Sedans.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2019-20 season.

For more information, contact Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at graftonspeedway.com.au or follow them on Facebook at Hesson’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway track entry prices: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) FREE. The racing action begins at 5.30pm Saturday night.