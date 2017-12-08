Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NEED TO KNOW: Wine recalled because of 'glass'

A number of types of wine have been recalled.
A number of types of wine have been recalled. contributed
Chris Lees
by

IF YOU like a glass of wine you need to know this.

A number of different wines have been recalled because of a packaging fault which has led to the "presence of glass".

These are the wines being recalled

  • 2017 Rumours Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Rumours Pinot Grigio
  • 2017 Rumours Chardonnay
  • 2017 Rumours Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Rumours Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Chardonnay
  • 2017 Gossips Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Gossips Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Gossips Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Pink Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Dolcetto and Syrah
  • 2017 Wine Gang Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Warburn Estate Sangiovese Rose

The lot numbers are: L17289 to L17328, for Gossips Moscato only: L17289 to L17327

What to do: Consumers should not drink this product and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. The products have been available for sale at BWS, Dan Murphy's, independent liquor stores and hotels nationwide.

Topics:  alcohol product safety recall wine

Gladstone Observer
Restored signs a link to Yaegl past

Restored signs a link to Yaegl past

13 signs that tell stories by Yaegl elders of their land and culture

Harding’s battle to honour dad's deathbed wish

Gold Coast boxer Troy Harding has lost 40kg after a deathbed wish from his dad to get back into the sport. He has a fight in Yamba coming up on the weekend.Photo by Richard Gosling

Yamba boxer has shed 40kg in preparation for fight night.

Clarence Valley petrol

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sharon Lee snapped this picture of the Grafton bridge basking in the sun.

Grab the cheapest petrol here

premium_icon POWER 30: Most influential people in the Clarence Valley

Who will be in our Power 30?

Here is the list so far of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

Local Partners