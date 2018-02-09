Neesa leads a spirited fightback for United

FOOTBALL: The start to former Maclean Bobcat Neesa Doyle's career at the helm of Gold Coast United could not have gone any worse.

But it was the way in which the side galvanised around its leader which has impressed all in the football world.

After weathering a four-goal deficit in the first eight minutes of the match, United fell millimetres short of a determined comeback in their National Premier League opener against Mitchelton.

United's Californian import Mackenzie Akins was the star for the side, bagging a first half brace to bring them within touching distance at half time before going on to complete the hat-trick in the second half.

The resurgence of the Gold Coast women forced their opponents to retreat back into their own half late in the game and the defensive wherewithal was just too much for United to crack, going down 4-3.

While she said everyone in the camp was disappointed after the game, Doyle admitted there was plenty to take out of the loss.

"We showed a lot of character coming back into the game, it could have easily gone a different way,” she said. "We decided to step up - we controlled the game after the first 10 minutes.”

Doyle's troops will get a chance to avenge their first round loss when they host East Suburbs FC in their first home game at Robina Town Reserve.

"I think in a way it was good to get that first loss out of the way early,” she said. "We now know how devastating that feels and we won't feel like that again this season.

"Getting to play at home for the first time will be a big occasion so hopefully the Gold Coast fans get out in support.”

The women's first visit to their home ground will act as a curtain raiser for the Gold Coast United Men's clash with Brisbane Roar Youth.