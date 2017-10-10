28°
News

Neglected kangaroo found dead

LOST THE BATTLE: A kangaroo found last Friday with leg injuries has died.
LOST THE BATTLE: A kangaroo found last Friday with leg injuries has died. Tim Howard
Tim Howard
by

A KANGAROO discovered with horrific leg injuries in South Grafton on Friday has been found dead.

South Grafton resident Col Brown, who tried to bring the animal's plight to the notice of authorities, said he found the animal further down the hill from his house on Sunday morning.

"It must have died on Saturday night,” he said.

Mr Brown said he was angry with authorities, including the the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Clarence Valley Council and wildlife rescue group WIRES, for allowing the animal to suffer.

He made continued efforts to contact these groups throughout Friday afternoon, when he and his wife found the animal, with one of its rear legs almost severed, in Fairway Dr.

"I find it hard to believe that in this day and age an animal could be left to suffer for so long without someone being able to do something about it,” he said.

At the time council rangers said they were unable to capture a live animal, while police could not euthanase the animal with a pistol because it was too close to houses.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Bail despite indecent assault charges

Bail despite indecent assault charges

A 50-year-old Iluka man has been granted bail despite facing two charges of indecent assault on an 11-year-old girl.

Calliope High Tea time to help those who have lost

Kristy McGrath is organising a High Tea at the Calliope Hall to raise money.

Bright event fundraiser for Sands charity

Maclean Riverfront Precint work underway

WORK BEGINS: Member for Page Kevin Hogan with Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons turning the first sod on Stage 2 work of Maclean Riverside Precinct.

Riverfront to be opened, but boardwalk still not in plans

Four weeks left for your same sex marriage vote to count

Have your say on marriage quality.

Vote in our poll: Should the law be changed?

Local Partners