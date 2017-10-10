Neglected kangaroo found dead

A KANGAROO discovered with horrific leg injuries in South Grafton on Friday has been found dead.

South Grafton resident Col Brown, who tried to bring the animal's plight to the notice of authorities, said he found the animal further down the hill from his house on Sunday morning.

"It must have died on Saturday night,” he said.

Mr Brown said he was angry with authorities, including the the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Clarence Valley Council and wildlife rescue group WIRES, for allowing the animal to suffer.

He made continued efforts to contact these groups throughout Friday afternoon, when he and his wife found the animal, with one of its rear legs almost severed, in Fairway Dr.

"I find it hard to believe that in this day and age an animal could be left to suffer for so long without someone being able to do something about it,” he said.

At the time council rangers said they were unable to capture a live animal, while police could not euthanase the animal with a pistol because it was too close to houses.