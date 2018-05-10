Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

A HEATED dispute between neighbours over a carriageway between two properties which ended in an assault landed a Nymboida man a two year good behaviour bond.

Raymond Boughton, 50, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In police facts tendered to the court, Boughton and the victim share a carriageway though each others property and have had an on-going issue with the passage, with each needing to access the other's property to enter their own.

On February 1 the victim and a friend were travelling to the property using the carriageway when they encountered multiple fallen trees. The pair drove on to Boughton's property on the carriageway when they stopped for a large fallen tree. Both victims exited their vehicle and walked towards the tree when Boughton and his wife arrived on a quad bike.

Boughton approached and pushed one victim in the chest before moving towards the other victim, who he shoved a number of times which caused the victim to stumble backwards. Boughton continued to shove the victim until he pushed them on to a large stump which caused numerous bleeding lacerations.

The two victims were able to get away from Boughton and return to their vehicle, with Boughton following and continuing to shout abuse. The victims returned to their vehicle and started driving away, but a short time later while still on the property they drove past Boughton who was standing in the middle of the road. When the victim slowed down to drive past, Boughton yelled and pushed the victim through the open driver's side window.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Boughton received a two year good behaviour bond and fined $1000.