Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An exploded letter box caused a kerfuffle in Koongal.
An exploded letter box caused a kerfuffle in Koongal. Contributed
Crime

Neighbour triggered by letterbox explosion gets hospitalised

Leighton Smith
by
17th Sep 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN angry Koongal neighbour got more than he bargained for after visiting the scene of a letterbox explosion.

A neighbour, who didn't wish to be named, said they heard a loud explosion on Thozet St about 9.30pm on Sunday followed by the sound of a lid of the letterbox hitting the road.

After the commotion, the neighbour said he heard a couple of vehicles drive away.

"It turns out the ones who did the letterbox blowing up were probably mates because they came back and were out the front laughing and carrying on," he said.

It was some time after 10pm that the neighbour noticed a number of emergency vehicles, including four police cars and an ambulance, in front of the neighbour's house.

The Morning Bulletin understands that an angry neighbour had walked down the street to confront the people milling around the exploded letterbox and "somebody whacked him".

There were unconfirmed reports of one of the neighbours being armed with a stick.

Queensland Police said paramedics treated a man, who was allegedly punched in the jaw, on the footpath before taking him to Rockhampton Hospital.

They confirmed charging a 41-year-old man for dangerous conduct during one of their patrols.

crime letterbox explosion
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    News Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Property Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners