Neighbours not worried by plans for brothel

THE PROSPECT of a brothel opening in the industrial precinct at Townsend does not appear to worry the neighbours.

The DA for a sex services operation at 5 Re Road Townsend, was lodged with Clarence Valley Council on November 30.

The development involves repurposing an existing shed on a former bus depot with four rooms for the provision of sexual services plus car parking for workers and customers.

The DA, prepared by Lismore-based town planners Newton, Denney Chapelle, said the application complies with both the council's development control plan and local environment plan as well as State planning policies and environmental controls.

The co-owner of another business in the precinct, Tom Griffiths, from Body Rock Fitness, had no problems with the development.

"It certainly won't be taking away customers from my business," he said.

"If anything it could be a good thing by bringing more people out here.

"My wife and I have a live-and-let-live approach to these sorts of things."

Mr Griffiths said the area was zoned industrial, which included regulations for brothel developments.

"In fact when we moved out here a decade ago and looked at the possibilities, we noticed this sort of thing was possible," he said.

Mr Griffiths said the development was well away from places where people, especially children, frequented.

"It's a real industrialised area. There's a bus depot, a warehouse and industrial sheds all around it," he said.

"If anything the precinct needs more businesses that bring people in here."

Another business owner, who did want to be named said he heard a rumour about the development and it was good to have some details of it.

"A few people have mentioned it, but we didn't really know too much about it," he said.

"Now the DA's on exhibition I'll have a look at it, but I don't think there will be too many problems.

"The zoning for the precinct covers this sort of thing and I'm pretty sure the DA will take all that in.

A spokesman for Newton Denny Chapelle, Damian Chapelle, said the DA had covered all bases of the regulation.

"Location is the main issue," he said. "It couldn't be within 100m of a school, church, hospital or places where children might frequent and it meets all those requirements.

"We had a developer's meeting with the council earlier in the year and made sure we covered all those issues.

"If the community has any issues of a non-planning natured with the development it's up to the council to deal with them.

Newton Denny Chapelle are acting for the registered owner of the site, S Newton, of Tono Ferry Services.

The DA will be on public exhibition at the council services centres in Grafton and Maclean.

Submissions close at 4pm on December 20.