Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson play a gay couple on Neighbours. Picture: Channel Ten
Neighbours set for an Australian TV first

by Jonathon Moran
30th May 2018 11:19 AM
IT WAS a historic moment on the set of Neighbours today as the long running soap filmed the first same-sex wedding on Australian television.

While Nine drama House Husbands featured a commitment ceremony, it is the first official gay wedding and the first since same sex-marriage was legalised.

Magda Szubanski filled the role of celebrant Jemima Davies-Smythe as actors Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda said their I do's as characters Aaron and David.

"I think it is very special," Wilson told Confidential in January when Neighbours filmed the proposal.

Magda Szubanski shoots a scene on Neighbours as a wedding celebrant for the first ever same sex wedding on Australian television with Steffan Denis, Jackie Woodburne, Takaya Honda and Alan Fletcher. Picture: Channel 10
"A lot of the times we try to attack issues on the show and sometimes they have been and gone in the media or they don't get as much light as they can but this should absolutely bring the issue to the surface."

Shot in Melbourne, Neighbours has been on air for 33 years and has been known for pushing boundaries on different social issues.

Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson on Neighbours during their TV proposal. Picture: Ten
The wedding will air over the coming months on Channel 10.

"Ever since the days of Scott and Charlene, Neighbours viewers have loved a wedding - and it's high time a gay couple had the chance to walk down the aisle," Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said.

"The passing of same sex marriage means all our characters, gay or straight, have the chance to celebrate their love, as it should be. I can't promise that David and Aaron's journey to the altar will be smooth sailing but they will make it to the big day - and we are going to go big."

