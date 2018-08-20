Neo-Nazi group put swastika stickers up around Toowoomba

The Antipodean Resistance group placed this swastika sticker near Toowoomba's TAFE campus.

A NEO-NAZI group has again placed stickers containing a Nazi swastika around Toowoomba landmarks.

The stickers were placed on information signs at Queens Park and advertisements for the TooCon convention near the TAFE campus.

A member of the public told The Chronicle when they saw the stickers they immediately peeled them off and contacted the Toowoomba Regional Council.

This is not the first time the Antipodean Resistance group has targetted Toowoomba.

The group began operating in the Garden City in September 2017, putting up posters around town saying "Nazi youth organising in your area".

In June the group placed stickers on signs outside St Mary's College, which they have targetted on several occasions.

The fascist group is considered to be antisemitic, white supremacist, anti-homosexual and against non-white immigration.

Toowoomba Regional Council environment and community spokesman Cr Joe Ramia said this vandalism was unacceptable.

"Defacing a surface in this way is completely unacceptable and the offensive nature of the vandalism is something we do not tolerate as a community," Cr Ramia said.

"Unfortunately this is not the first time we have seen vandalism of this nature but it's pleasing to hear of the local residents who removed the stickers as this reinforces how much our community is opposed to racism throughout the region."

Cr Ramia said the council had taken significant strides in recent years to ensure the Toowoomba region is a safe place to live, gaining international recognition as a 'Safe Community'.

"We will continue our journey as a Safe Community to make sure all our residents and visitors to the area have a safe place to live and move about throughout the Toowoomba region," he said.

A Toowoomba Police spokesperson said police were unaware of the incident.