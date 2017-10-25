Nervous behaviour leads to drug charge

A JACKADGERY man who nervously said he was just waiting for a mate when stopped by police in South Grafton pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession in Grafton Local Court this week.

Harry Hunt, 32, claimed not to be using drugs, however was found with methylamphetamine and marijuana as well as an ice pipe when police conducted a search on the accused after police noticed suspicious behaviour.

According to police facts, on September 8 about 8.15pm police in a fully marked car were heading east along Spring St in South Grafton when Hunt was spotted on the corner of Crisp St.

Hunt saw the police and immediately began walking in the opposite direction, and police turned around and stopped the accused to speak to him.

Police facts state Hunt appeared nervous, and when asked where he was going said he was "waiting for a friend" before telling police "I have drugs on me".

Police said they had reasonable suspicion and conducted a search on Hunt, which uncovered a small resealable bag of loose leaf the accused said was "pot", another small resealable bag with white crystals the accused said was "speed" and a pipe.

In total, Hunt was found to be in possession of 0.39g of methylamphetamine and 1.37g of marijuana.

In court, Hunt represented himself and said he wasn't using the drugs, but instead was simply walking down the street and happened to have the drugs on him.

Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession, and was fined $400 for each charge.